Kingston police catch alleged delivery package thief

Police have charged a man for allegedly stealing a package from a home in Kingston.

On Nov. 29, around 11 a.m., police said a woman was at home when she saw a man stop his bicycle in front of her house.

Police said the man then came up to the house and walked up onto her front porch.

Officials said the woman then ran to the front door and confronted the man, saying that she saw him zipping up his backpack.

The man then left, but police said the woman took a photo of the man once she realized a package delivered to her front door earlier that morning was gone.

On Dec. 5, a member of the Kingston police street crime unit was able to identify the man by the photo. He was found the following day at a Princess Street residence and arrested.

The 42-year-old local man was charged with theft.

Kingston police are warning people about deliveries left at the front door. Police said that now that it is the holiday season, thieves are roaming through neighbourhoods looking for packages to take.