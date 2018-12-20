Alberta man comes up with solution for stinky hockey equipment

A Sherwood Park man believes he has the answer to the rank smell of hockey equipment.

“Nobody likes being the stinky guy, from the pros to the amateurs, nobody likes stinking on the bench,” says Alex von Hauff, president and CEO of POG Technologies.

POG is short for Portable Ozone Generator. It’s a device that produces a molecule that sources out what causes odours and eliminates them quickly.

“Open the bag, turn it on, zip it up, done,” von Hauff says.

The POG also eliminates bacteria, mould and mildew. Several NHL teams are using them, including the Edmonton Oilers, the Winnipeg Jets and the Vancouver Canucks.

Some Edmonton minor hockey players have also tried the POG out.

“[I] put it in my bag, came back the next day and I was shocked,” says Nathan Makarowski. “It actually smelled good for once.”

“It actually doesn’t smell as bad anymore, because it was pretty bad,” says Jeremy Miller.

Von Hauff says the POG can be used by people other than athletes as well like smokers, pet owners and cooks.