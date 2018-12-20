Crime
December 20, 2018 1:59 pm

Moncton police seek help in identifying attempted robbery suspect

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News
New Brunswick RCMP
Police are hoping the public will be able to help identify a man who tried to rob a bar in in Moncton last month.

Codiac RCMP say the Iceberg Pub on Lewisville Road was robbed just before 6:50 p.m. on Nov. 1.

Police say a man entered the bar and demanded cash from an employee, but was unsuccessful and fled.

There were no injuries.

The suspect is described a six foot tall man in his early 30s with black hair and a beard

At the time, he was wearing a blue winter jacket with white specks on it.

Police say the robbery attempt was unsuccessful.

New Brunswick RCMP

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Codiac Regional RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Global News