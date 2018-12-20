Moncton police seek help in identifying attempted robbery suspect

Police are hoping the public will be able to help identify a man who tried to rob a bar in in Moncton last month.

Codiac RCMP say the Iceberg Pub on Lewisville Road was robbed just before 6:50 p.m. on Nov. 1.

Police say a man entered the bar and demanded cash from an employee, but was unsuccessful and fled.

There were no injuries.

The suspect is described a six foot tall man in his early 30s with black hair and a beard

At the time, he was wearing a blue winter jacket with white specks on it.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Codiac Regional RCMP or Crime Stoppers.