Moncton police seek help in identifying attempted robbery suspect
Police are hoping the public will be able to help identify a man who tried to rob a bar in in Moncton last month.
Codiac RCMP say the Iceberg Pub on Lewisville Road was robbed just before 6:50 p.m. on Nov. 1.
READ MORE: Codiac RCMP seek suspect in connection with armed robbery in Moncton
Police say a man entered the bar and demanded cash from an employee, but was unsuccessful and fled.
There were no injuries.
The suspect is described a six foot tall man in his early 30s with black hair and a beard
At the time, he was wearing a blue winter jacket with white specks on it.
READ MORE: Woman taken to hospital following apartment fire in Moncton
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Codiac Regional RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.