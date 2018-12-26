With 2019 days away, Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson reflects on the year that was

From economic challenges to a new provincial infrastructure funding deal for Alberta’s big cities, 2018 proved to be another busy time under the glass pyramid.

“It was not an easy year, but I am incredibly proud of our city’s work,” Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson said just days before the winter recess started at city hall.

“I believe this was actually the year we made a shift for building Edmonton for the next generation.”

Among the most significant developments, provincial funding was secured for expanding the Valley Line tram line from downtown to west Edmonton.

And following years of debate, council made the definitive move to see supportive housing built through the city.

Iveson recently sat down with city hall reporters for his year-end interview. He was asked about a range of issues, the topics to be covered as part of a six-part series on Global News, which starts Dec. 26 and runs until New Year’s Eve.

From how the city communicates to taxpayers, “What we’re saying needs to be evaluated and held to account…” to what Edmonton’s economy will look like in the years ahead, “We can fear the future or we can chart our own destiny,” the mayor offers his perspective.