Significant travel delays Thursday on Trans-Canada between Revelstoke, Golden

Avalanche risk along Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden has prompted the need for planned road closures on Thursday, in order to prevent snow from randomly sliding onto and covering the Trans-Canada.

Avalanche control work is planned between Revelstoke and Golden in two areas between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m.

A closure will shut down Highway 1 between Townley St. and Forde Station Rd., a 119.4-km stretch of road, for possibly several hours at a time between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Crews will also be working between Jumping Creek and Hemlock Grove roads for 11.2 km on the West Boundary of Glacier National Park between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Expect delays of unknown lengths of time and watch for traffic control personnel, DriveBC stated.

Parks Canada is forecasting the avalanche danger in Glacier National Park will be dangerous and high on Thursday.

“Avalanche danger will be increasing over the next 48 hours with the incoming storm, warm temperatures, and strong winds,” it said. “Weak layers in the upper snowpack will be tested by the next storm.”

Delays could shut down the Trans-Canada around Glacier National Park for hours, according to DriveBC.

The avalanche danger through Banff, Yoho and Kootenay National parks for Thursday is also high.

Road closures for avalanche control work on Highway 1 into Alberta are also possible.

“The second avalanche cycle within one week starts on Thursday with large amounts of new snow overlying significant weak layers,” Parks Canada said. “Expect road closures. Highway avalanche control will be ongoing.”

Travelers who must use the route are being advised to prepare items to support waiting in a cold vehicle for a significant length of time. Other advisories include:

Having a full fuel tank Packing food, blankets and first aid supplies Dressing for the cold weather and having appropriate gloves and footwear for wet, snowy or icy conditions Carrying extra windshield washer fluid Packing a cell phone charger



The avalanche risk has increased due to heavy snow fall followed by warming daytime temperatures that reached above zero in the mountains around B.C. on Wednesday.

Avalanche Canada reports numerous slide events in the south Rockies on Tuesday.

“Although we couldn’t see into the alpine because of the storm, we could hear natural [avalanches],” a report posted on its website said. “We were remote triggering small avalanches from our sled that were propagating across entire terrain features. The entire snowpack (80cm-100cm) was releasing to ground. With that evidence, and bigger terrain ahead with more consequences if it avalanched, we decided to turn around and go home!!!”