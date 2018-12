What’s open and closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day in Toronto

Here is your guide for what services, attractions, major businesses and institutions are open and closed in Toronto on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day:

Attractions

Art Gallery of Ontario

Christmas Eve – 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Christmas Day – closed

Boxing Day – 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Casa Loma

Christmas Eve – 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Christmas Day – closed

Boxing Day – 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CN Tower





Christmas Eve – 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.Christmas Day – 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.Boxing Day – 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Ontario Science Centre

Christmas Eve – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Christmas Day – closed

Boxing Day – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada

Christmas Eve – 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Christmas Day – 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Boxing Day – 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Royal Ontario Museum

Christmas Eve – 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Christmas Day – closed

Boxing Day – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Toronto Zoo

Christmas Eve – 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Christmas Day – closed

Boxing Day – 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Alcohol

Beer Store

Christmas Eve – open at regular hours, close at 6 p.m.

Christmas Day – closed

Boxing Day – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

LCBO

Christmas Eve – open at regular hours, close at 6 p.m.

Christmas Day – closed

Boxing Day – select stores will be open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Malls

CF Fairview Mall

Christmas Eve – 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day – closed

Boxing Day – 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Scarborough Town Centre

Christmas Eve – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day – closed

Boxing Day – 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

CF Sherway Gardens

Christmas Eve – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day – closed

Boxing Day – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

CF Shops at Don Mills

Christmas Eve – 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Day – closed

Boxing Day – 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

CF Toronto Eaton Centre

Christmas Eve – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day – closed

Boxing Day – 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Vaughan Mills

Christmas Eve – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day – closed

Boxing Day – 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Yorkdale

Christmas Eve – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day – closed

Boxing Day – 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Public transportation

GO Transit

Christmas Eve – Early homebound schedule

Christmas Day – Sunday schedule

Boxing Day – Saturday schedule

TTC

Christmas Day – Sunday schedule, subways and many routes start at 8 a.m.

Boxing Day – Sunday schedule, subways and many routes start at 6 a.m.

Services

City of Toronto garbage collection – no pick up on Christmas Day, all pick up dates beginning on Tuesday will be shifted by a day (i.e. Tuesday’s pick up will be on Wednesday).

City of Toronto operations and municipal offices – most offices are closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day, 311 and emergency services unaffected.

Toronto Public Library

Christmas Eve – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Christmas Day – closed

Boxing Day – closed