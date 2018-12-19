Charges laid against man who allegedly ran over Calgary police officer

Calgary police have tracked down a man they believe is involved with a hit and run that left a Calgary police officer seriously injured last August.

On Aug. 18, police said an officer responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 200-block of Legacy Boulevard S.E.

The officer was approaching a white Ford F-150 pickup truck when the driver attempted to leave the scene, striking the officer and running him over, police said.

“[The] F-150 was found abandoned, in the community of Evergreen later that day,” police said in a news release Wednesday. “It is believed the truck was stolen on Wednesday, Aug. 8.”

On Sept. 9, police recovered a small red hatchback that CPS think picked up the driver of the pickup truck after he abandoned the vehicle in Evergreen.

Police said they used DNA and fingerprints found in the pickup truck to find the suspect.

Police said Andrew James Irwin, 32, of Calgary, was charged with one count each of assaulting a police officer with a weapon, aggravated assault of peace officer, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 16, 2019.