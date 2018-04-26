Violent career criminal who killed 2 Calgary men in hit-and-run back on streets

A violent repeat offender who ran over two Calgary men in a dangerous driving hit-and-run is once again back out on the streets.

Louis Bear is out on statutory release and the Parole Board of Canada said his “risk for violent and general reoffending is assessed as very high.”

The 39-year-old is a career criminal with over 80 criminal convictions.

In 2007, he stole a vehicle and as he fled from police at a high speed, hit and killed Brian Suh and his friend Grant Liu.

Bear was convicted of hit-and-run and dangerous driving causing death and sentenced to four years in jail. He served two years and a day.

Just months later, while under a driving ban, Bear stole another car.

In that incident, he tried to mow several police officers down. Police fired, stopping the vehicle.

Bear served three-and-a-half years in jail.

In April 2016, he was released on a long-term supervision order (LTSO).

Just over a year later on July 18, 2017, he was arrested following another police pursuit. He was behind the wheel of another stolen vehicle.

Bear is now out on statutory release and living in a halfway house.

The parole board calls Bear “reckless” and said he has a “a pattern of escalation” with “risk-taking” fantasies.

The board said he has “historically viewed police and authorities as the ‘enemy,’ therefore justifying the use of violence.”

While on statutory release, Bear has a list of conditions to follow, including no alcohol. He’s also not allowed to operate a vehicle.

His full sentence is up in September, when he will continue to be monitored in the community under a LTSO. Historically, Bear has returned to Calgary following his release.