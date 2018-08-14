Calgary driver involved in hit-and-run that killed Selkirk teen in court Tuesday

A Calgary man is in a Winnipeg court Tuesday, facing more than a dozen charges after a teen was killed near Lockport, Man. over the weekend.

Ben Harris, 15, was riding his bike Friday night along Donald Road near Hwy. 9 with a friend. The boys were hit by a stolen truck that had veered off the road.

The driver jumped out of the truck and took off. Police used tracking dogs to find the suspect.

Justin Joseph Little, 29, from Calgary was taken into custody and has been charged with more than a dozen offences, including:

drug-impaired driving, causing death

drug-impaired driving, causing bodily harm

failure to remain at the scene of an accident

possession of stolen property over $5,000

mischief under $5,000

failure to comply with recognizance, six counts

Ben Harris’s family said they’re struggling to come to terms with the senseless death and have vowed to attend every court hearing.

Ben’s sister Stephanie posted on Facebook that the funeral, to be held Tues. Aug. 21. at Gilbart’s in Selkirk at 2 p.m., is open to the public.

The second teen injured in the crash was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

