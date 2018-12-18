4 suspects sought in Hamilton carjacking: police

Hamilton police are looking for four men in connection to a carjacking on the West Mountain.

Police say a man drove his white 2009 Mitsubishi Lancer to the area of Purnell Drive and Clifton Downs Road just after 9 p.m. on Monday to meet with an acquaintance.

HPS investigates a carjacking involving a white '09 Mitsubishi Lancer (AVLW784). 1 suspect is possibly armed. If seen contact 911 immediately. Police don't believe this to be a random event. #HamOnt https://t.co/r8dlc1xMKU pic.twitter.com/8c8wzSxupK — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) December 18, 2018

Police say the acquaintance and three unknown men entered the victim’s car and the driver was allegedly threatened.

The man fled the vehicle, leaving it running, and police say the suspects drove off with his car, cellphone and a small amount of cash.

Police say one of the suspects is believed to have had a gun and do not believe it was a random event.

No one was hurt.

Police are urging the public not to approach the vehicle if seen, but to contact 911 immediately.