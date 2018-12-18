Vancouver police arrest suspect in connection to 11 bank robberies

A man believed to be responsible for 11 bank robberies in Metro Vancouver is behind bars.

Vancouver police credit two plainclothes officers who they say went above and beyond to catch 50-year-old suspect Darwin McGrath on Sunday.

READ MORE: Man accused of robbing a dozen Metro Vancouver banks facing 12 charges

Police said the two officers were aware of a recent string of bank robberies, and focused their attention on a few banks in the downtown core that are open on Sundays.

Around 2 p.m., they noticed a man enter a bank and allegedly commit a robbery. The officers arrested McGrath shortly after he left the bank.

READ MORE: Charges laid in double Commercial Drive bank robbery and collision

McGrath is in custody and has been charged with one count of robbery. Vancouver police anticipate additional charges against McGrath, as they believe he may be responsible for 11 bank robberies in total – 10 in Vancouver and one in Surrey.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.