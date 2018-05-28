Man accused of robbing a dozen Metro Vancouver banks facing 12 charges

A Vancouver man accused of a bank robbery spree across the Lower Mainland has been arrested and is facing a dozen charges.

An arrest warrant was issued for Sean Bishop after police identified him as a suspect in a holdup at a Burnaby financial institution on Feb. 24.

Police allege that in the two months that followed, Bishop went on to rob 11 additional financial institutions in Burnaby, Coquitlam and Vancouver. He was arrested on May 3.

In March, the Canadian Bankers Association (CBA) issued a $10,000 reward for Bishop’s arrest.

Police said the investigation that led to Bishop’s capture involved officers with the Vancouver Police Department, Coquitlam RCMP, Burnaby RCMP Robbery Unit and Lower Mainland Integrated Forensic Identification Services.

“The strategic coordination of information between partner agencies played a significant role in the success of this investigation,” said RCMP Cpl. Daniela Panesar in a media release.

“This is a great example of the work the Burnaby RCMP Robbery Unit does on a daily basis to ensure people committing crime in Burnaby are held accountable.”

The 46-year-old man is now facing 12 counts of robbery, and is slated to appear in court on May 30.