Charges laid in double Commercial Drive bank robbery and collision

Vancouver police say a man and woman have been arrested after a pair of reported bank robberies in East Vancouver.

Charges have been laid in a pair of alleged bank robberies on Vancouver’s Commercial Drive on Saturday, which ended in a multi vehicle collision on Clark Drive.

Vancouver police (VPD) say 23-year-old Jordan Anthony Doddridge has been charged with two counts of robbery, and that charges have also been recommended against his female passenger.

WATCH: Vancouver bank robbers crash involving a VPD cruiser.

The incident took place around 1 p.m., when police received a report of a robbery at 1st Avenue and Commercial Drive. A second robbery was reported about 30 minutes later at Broadway and Commercial.

Shortly afterwards, a stolen Porsche Cayenne was involved in a collision with four civilian vehicles at 1st Avenue and Clark Drive. Four passengers of one of the civilian vehicles were injured.

IN PHOTOS: Police arrest two after pair of reported Commercial Drive bank robberies

Police had initially said that four civilians suffered minor injuries in the crash, but now say one of those people, a woman in her 50s visiting from Brazil, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police were able to box the suspect vehicle in, and made two arrests.

The VPD says investigators are still piecing together exactly what happened, and that more charges may be recommended.

Doddridge remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 7.

