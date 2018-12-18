Guelph’s ‘Trees for Tots’ event returns for 7th year

Registration is now open for Guelph residents to have their Christmas trees picked up in the new year for a good cause.

As part of the Children’s Foundation of Guelph and Wellington’s seventh annual Trees for Tots program, Christmas trees can be picked up in January for a $10 donation.

READ MORE: Expanded GO train service between Kitchener and Toronto begins Jan. 7

“It’s really a win-win-win,” said coordinator Brenda Walsh. “Funds raised help the Children’s Foundation, trees get chipped and mulched and put back into the environment, and people get their trees picked up.”

The foundation is hoping to register 4,000 Guelph residents for this year’s event.

Over 200 volunteers will pick the trees up on Jan. 5. The trees will be used for various projects around the city.

Guelph residents can register until Dec. 30.

BELOW: Choosing the perfect Christmas tree

“It is imperative that we start 2019 in a good position,” said Glenna Banda, the Children’s Foundation executive director. “Last year we saw an increase in applications for financial assistance of 20 per cent in our Free to Grow Program.”

READ MORE: Hamilton Bulldogs acquire Tag Bertuzzi from the Guelph Storm

She said other programs affected include their Food and Friends Program with the rise in costs to healthy foods, and their scholarship program with average tuition continuing to increase.

More information on tree pickup and volunteer opportunities can be found here or by calling 519-826-9551 ext. 25.

Put a star on top of your tree this holiday season by donating it to Trees for Tots. January 5th is a day for all trees to SHINE. By helping your tree SHINE you're helping kids in the community do the same! Don't delay, register today! https://t.co/PecnA8z2Ic pic.twitter.com/XR0yoVGWLd — CFGW (@ChildrensFdnGW) December 17, 2018