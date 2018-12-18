Hamilton Bulldogs acquire Tag Bertuzzi from the Guelph Storm

The Hamilton Bulldogs have acquired forward Tag Bertuzzi from the Guelph Storm in exchange for draft picks, the two teams announced on Monday.

The Storm received a second-round draft pick in 2020 and two third-round selections in the deal.

The 17-year-old from Vancouver, B.C., has notched nine points in 29 games this season with Guelph.

“We are very excited to add a player of Tag’s calibre to our organization,” said Bulldogs president and general manager, Steve Staios. “He is an individual with great ability and potential both to our league and beyond.”

Bertuzzi was selected by the Storm second overall in the 2017 draft and is the son of former NHLer Todd Bertuzzi, who played in four seasons with the Guelph Storm.

“This was a mutual understanding of all parties involved to consider a fresh start for Tag,” said Storm general manager and head coach George Burnett. “We wish Tag success moving forward with his new opportunity.”

Bertuzzi and the Bulldogs return from the holiday break with a back-to-back against the Guelph Storm, starting on Dec. 28 at the Sleeman Centre.