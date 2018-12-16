Around the OHL: A conversation with Dale Hawerchuk

A very special guest appears on this episode of Around the OHL as the guys are joined by Barrie Colts head coach Dale Hawerchuk.

Hosts Mike Stubbs and Jake Jeffrey chat to the Hall of Famer about hockey in Winnipeg and some of the players he’s coached during his nine years in Barrie. Hawerchuk also shares some stories from his playing days, including a very memorable goal in the 1987 Canada Cup.

Stubbs and Jeffrey also discuss a bizarre trend recently of players being suspended for flipping the puck over the glass after a whistle.

Jake Jeffrey is the morning anchor and host of 980 News at Noon on 980 CFPL, assistant general manager of the Strathroy Rockets, a hockey coach and co-host of the Around the OHL podcast.

Mike Stubbs is the radio voice of the London Knights and host of London Live from 1-3 p.m. every weekday on 980 CFPL.

