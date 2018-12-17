Guelph Storm sweep 3-game weekend series

The Guelph Storm are going into their holiday break on a high note after sweeping their three-game weekend series for the first time since January 2014.

After trading away star defenceman Ryan Merkley, the Storm picked up a 6-1 win over the Peterborough Petes on Friday night at Sleeman Centre.

Forwards Liam Hawel and Keegan Stevenson had a pair of goals in the victory, while Cedric Ralph and Nate Schnarr potted one each.

Anthony Popovich made 22 saves for Guelph.

Hours before the puck drop, Merkley, who was the Storm’s first overall selection in the 2016 OHL draft, was traded to the Petes for forward Pavel Gogolev, but neither player suited up for their new teams.

BELOW: Pavel Gogolev makes his debut for the Guelph Storm in their 6-4 win over Mississauga

Gogolev made his debut for Guelph in Saturday’s 6-4 win over the Mississauga Steelheads at Sleeman Centre and recorded four shots on net.

The 18-year-old Russian wore number 17 and skated on a line with Alexei Toropchenko and Cam Hillis.

Ralph potted the game-winner late in the second period, while Barret Kirwin scored twice.

Hawel and Schnarr scored again for Guelph and Popovich made 35 saves in the back-to-back victories.

BELOW: Guelph Storm sweep their three-in-three weekend with an 8-5 win over Oshawa.

Guelph completed the three-in-three weekend sweep with an 8-5 win over the Generals in Oshawa.

Gogolev scored his first goal in a Storm uniform early in the first period.

Hawel and Stevenson both scored twice for the second time on the weekend, while Nate Schnarr had his fourth goal in three nights.

Nico Daws had 38 saves for the Storm in the victory.

Last night was the 1st @Storm_City win in Oshawa in almost 6 years-Jan 1, 2013 — Larry Mellott (@stormradioguy) December 17, 2018

It was Guelph’s first victory in Oshawa since Jan. 1, 2013, and the first time the team has swept a three-in-three weekend since January 2014.

Sunday’s game also saw the return of Storm captain Isaac Ratcliffe, who was cut from Canada’s World Junior team last week.

Heading into the holiday break, Guelph sits in fourth place with a record of 17-9-7.

The Storm will return to action on Dec. 28 when they host the Hamilton Bulldogs at Sleeman Centre.