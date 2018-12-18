Semi driver charged in Humboldt Broncos crash granted adjournment to new year

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, the semi driver charged in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash, was not in court on Tuesday as the judge granted another adjournment in the case.

Sidhu is facing 16 charges of dangerous driving causing death and 13 of dangerous driving causing bodily harm in the April 6 crash.

Sixteen people, including 10 players, were killed and 13 injured when the Humboldt Broncos team bus and a semi collided at an intersection in eastern Saskatchewan.

Sidhu’s lawyer appeared by telephone and asked for more time to review disclosure received from the Crown in the last few days.

The Crown said the details come from a government report.

The most recent document released by the Saskatchewan government is a study by an engineering firm on the geometric, collision, traffic, and human characteristics of the intersection.

The judge granted the adjournment and the case will be back in court on Jan. 8, 2019. It is the fifth adjournment in the matter.

It is not clear when Sidhu will enter a plea.

Sidhu, 30, was charged exactly three months after the crash.

Dangerous driving causing death carries a maximum sentence of 14 years, while dangerous driving causing bodily harm has a maximum sentence of 10 years.

Sidhu has been out on $1,000 bail since July with a number of conditions.

He must stay in his Calgary home under a curfew, is banned from driving, and surrendered his passport.