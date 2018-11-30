Crime
November 30, 2018 4:56 pm

Case of truck company charged in Humboldt Broncos crash adjourned til new year

By Staff The Canadian Press

Sukhmander Singh, owner of the trucking company involved in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash, arrives at court to face non-compliance charges under federal and provincial safety regulations in Calgary on November 9, 2018. The case of an owner of a trucking company involved in the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash has been adjourned until the New Year. Sukhmander Singh of Adesh Deol Trucking has now retained a lawyer who asked that the matter be set over until Feb. 4. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A A

The case of an owner of a trucking company involved in the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash has been adjourned until the new year.

Sukhmander Singh of Adesh Deol Trucking has retained a lawyer who asked a Calgary judge to set the matter over until Feb. 4.

Singh did not appear in court.

READ MORE: Calgary trucking company owner involved in Broncos bus crash makes first court appearance

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when the Broncos junior hockey team bus and a semi-truck owned by Singh collided at a rural intersection in Saskatchewan last spring.

Singh faces eight charges relating to non-compliance with federal and provincial safety regulations.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was driving the semi unit and was charged earlier this year with dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Adesh Deol Trucking
Adesh Deol Trucking court
Humboldt Broncos
Humboldt Broncos bus crash
Humboldt bus crash
Sukhmander Singh
Sukhmander Singh charges
Sukhmander Singh court
Sukhmander Singh Humboldt bus crash

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News