December 18, 2018 9:51 am

$68K Edmonton Oilers 50/50 pot carried over to Saturday’s game

By Online Journalist  Global News

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation sells 50/50 tickets at Friday's Oilers watch party at Rogers Place, April 28, 2017.

One hockey fan could get an early Christmas gift this year at this weekend’s Edmonton Oilers game.

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation is carrying over the unclaimed 50/50 prize from the Nov. 29 game against the Los Angeles Kings to Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The 50/50 pot for the game at Rogers Place will start at more than $68,000.

The Oilers said the last time there was a 50/50 rollover, the prize started at more than $46,000 and totalled over $210,000.

Saturday’s 50/50 tickets are $5 for one, $10 for three, and $20 for 10. As with every game, the draw is scheduled to take place during the third period of play.

50/50 winners have until 4 p.m. MT two business days from the time of the announcement to present the winning ticket.

The other half of the 50/50 goes to charitable organizations, minor hockey groups and the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.

