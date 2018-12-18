Weather
December 18, 2018 5:46 am
Mid December storm prompts school closures in Nova Scotia

A mix of messy weather throughout Nova Scotia have closed schools in much of the province Tuesday.

Closed:

  • Halifax Regional Centre for Education
  • Chignecto – Central Regional Centre for Education
  • Strait Regional Centre for Education
  • Tri-County Regional Centre for Education
  • Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education (Kings and Annapolis Counties)
  • Cape Breton – Victoria Regional Centre for Education
  • CSAP schools

Environment Canada has issued warnings and statements for Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.
