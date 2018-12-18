Mid December storm prompts school closures in Nova Scotia

A mix of messy weather throughout Nova Scotia have closed schools in much of the province Tuesday.

(Dec. 18/2018) All HRCE schools are closed today. HRCE Central Office will open at 10 am. More information on today’s decision is posted at https://t.co/5G1dGv6Y43 — Halifax Regional Centre for Education (@HRCE_NS) December 18, 2018

Closed:

Halifax Regional Centre for Education

Chignecto – Central Regional Centre for Education

Strait Regional Centre for Education

Tri-County Regional Centre for Education

Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education (Kings and Annapolis Counties)

Cape Breton – Victoria Regional Centre for Education

CSAP schools

Environment Canada has issued warnings and statements for Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.