Mid December storm prompts school closures in Nova Scotia
A mix of messy weather throughout Nova Scotia have closed schools in much of the province Tuesday.
Closed:
- Halifax Regional Centre for Education
- Chignecto – Central Regional Centre for Education
- Strait Regional Centre for Education
- Tri-County Regional Centre for Education
- Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education (Kings and Annapolis Counties)
- Cape Breton – Victoria Regional Centre for Education
- CSAP schools
Environment Canada has issued warnings and statements for Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.
