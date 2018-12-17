Shocking surveillance video shows man repeatedly punching woman in Burnaby elevator

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details of a violent assault on a woman.

Burnaby RCMP are investigating a disturbing and brutal attack on a young woman inside an elevator over the weekend.

The incident was caught on surveillance video in a condo tower in the area of Nelson Avenue and Imperial Street near Metrotown on Saturday around 2 a.m. The video was then posted on social media by a friend of the victim but has since been deleted.

The video shows a man and a woman standing inside the elevator talking, before the man suddenly starts punching and kicking the woman.

The victim drops to the floor as the man continues to attack her with more kicks and punches, before grabbing what appears to be her phone off the floor of the elevator and running away.

The woman initially reported an unknown man entered the elevator and attacked her.

Police now say they believe the man and woman, who may have only known each other “for a brief period of time,” had spent time inside a suite in the building prior to the attack, and had entered the elevator together.

The victim was treated at hospital for minor injuries and has since been released.

The suspect is described as an Asian male, five-foot-10, with a slim build and black hair and was last seen heading north on Nelson Street wearing a black jacket, black pants and red-and-black shoes.

Police are hoping the man turns himself in, but are also asking anyone who recognizes the man in the video or has any information about the attack to contact Burnaby RCMP or Crimestoppers.

—With files from Grace Ke