Adjala-Tosorontio man charged with impaired driving

A man from Adjala-Tosorontio has been charged with impaired driving after police received a complaint in New Tecumseth.

According to Nottawasaga OPP, on Sunday just before 1:30 p.m., officers received a report of a possible impaired driver travelling southbound on Tottenham Road.

Police say officers stopped the suspect and determined he was allegedly impaired by alcohol.

Officers say 27-year-old Thomas Warren was arrested and has been charged with driving while ability impaired and driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in his blood.

Police say Warren’s licence has been suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

According to police, he was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Bradford at a later date.