December 17, 2018 10:04 am

1 dead after head-on collision on Hwy. 17: police

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment.

Nick Westoll / Global News
Police say one person is dead after a head-on collision in Markstay-Warren.

According to Sudbury OPP, on Sunday just before 3:30 p.m., officers received a report of a head-on collision on Highway 17 between Wahnapitae and Marksway west of Kukagami Lake Road.

Police say two vehicles were involved in the collision.

Officers say one driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not identified the deceased, pending next of kin notification.

According to police, the second driver was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the highway was closed for about five hours while police investigated. It has since reopened.

