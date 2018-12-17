Two men from N.L. dead after Sunday’s crash on Nova Scotia Highway 104: RCMP

Nova Scotia RCMP say that two men are dead after a two-vehicle-collision on Nova Scotia Highway 104 on Sunday.

RCMP responded to a report of a collision near Broadway, N.S., at 9:58 a.m., to find that a 2012 Ford F150 and a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado had collided on Highway 104 between Exit 27 and Exit 29.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia RCMP close Highway 104 after fatal crash near Broadway

EHS and Barneys River and District Fire Department also responded.

Police found the occupants of the Silverado, a 69-year-old male driver from Milltertown, N.L., and a 61-year-old man from Buchans, N.L., dead at the scene.

The driver and lone occupant of the Ford F150, a 61-year-old man from Tantallon, N.S., was transported by LifeFlight to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries

WATCH: Man pleads for changes to Beaver Bank Connector after fatal crash

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and both lanes of the highway were temporarily closed to traffic.

The highway was reopened on Sunday evening.

The Mounties say their investigation is ongoing.