Nova Scotia RCMP close Highway 104 after fatal crash near Broadway

Nova Scotia RCMP has closed Highway 104 following a fatal two-vehicle collision on Sunday.

The Mounties say they received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the highway near Broadway, N.S., at 9:58 a.m.

READ MORE: Halifax police find large quantity of marijuana at home during break-in call

Fire, RCMP and EHS are all on the scene at this time.

Police say that while their initial investigation indicates two vehicles collided, there are no details about the age, identity or number of people involved in the crash.

WATCH: Nova Scotia man says seatbelt helped him walk away from serious crash with no injuries

Highway 104 is currently closed to traffic, with detours in place at exits 27 and 29.

… More to come