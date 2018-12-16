Crime
December 16, 2018 9:32 am

Halifax police find large quantity of marijuana at home during break-in call

Halifax Regional Police continue to investigate a break in that occurred on Sunday

Halifax Regional Police are continuing to investigate a break-in that resulted in them finding a large number of marijuana plants.

Police say that at 3:18 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a break-in in progress in the 6100 block of Duncan Street.

Police quickly arrested an adult male and adult female outside the residence.

While investigating the break-in, officers discovered a large number of marijuana plants.

Police arrested the tenant of the building for cultivation and the residence has been secured as officers wait for a search warrant.

Halifax Regional Police say their investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the break-in call is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or contact Crime Stoppers.

