Halifax police find large quantity of marijuana at home during break-in call
Halifax Regional Police are continuing to investigate a break-in that resulted in them finding a large number of marijuana plants.
Police say that at 3:18 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a break-in in progress in the 6100 block of Duncan Street.
Police quickly arrested an adult male and adult female outside the residence.
While investigating the break-in, officers discovered a large number of marijuana plants.
Police arrested the tenant of the building for cultivation and the residence has been secured as officers wait for a search warrant.
Halifax Regional Police say their investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the break-in call is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or contact Crime Stoppers.
