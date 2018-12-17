Fire does $1M in damage at boat storage facility near Simcoe

Several boats have been damaged following a fire at a storage facility near Simcoe Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the address on Highway 24 around 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a boat on fire.

Norfolk Deputy Fire Chief Gord Stilwell said via a Periscope video posted on the OPP West’s official Twitter page that when crews arrived at Team Marine Ltd., three boats were completely engulfed.

OPP Constable Ed Sanchuk says there may have been as many as five boats affected.

He says no one was injured in the fire and damages have been set at more than $1 million.

“There was significant damage done to boats that were nearby, we’re going to get back in there today and determine the exact amount of damage,” said Sanchuk.

“The fire crews did a phenomenal job preventing this fire from spreading to other boats.”

Crews from three stations responded to the blaze.

Fire officials say the fires were difficult to extinguish due to the compartmentalization of the boats and the fuel on board.

Ontario’s Fire Marshal Office has been contacted, and is investigating the cause of the fire.