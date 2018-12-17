Kitchener man arrested after driving through stoplight, RIDE checkpoint

Waterloo Regional Police arrested a man Saturday after he sped through a stoplight and a RIDE program, sparking a car chase.

Police say that at around 11:30 p.m. on Ottawa Street South, a minivan blew through a ride checkpoint, with officers and a tow truck operator standing nearby.

Police pursued the van, which at one point during the chase drove through a red light.

Police found the vehicle at a home in Kitchener, arresting a 33-year-old man.

A woman was also arrested at the home for obstructing a police investigation and causing a disturbance.

The man has been charged with a host of offences including impaired operation, dangerous operation, refuse to provide a breath sample, fail to stop for police and driving while under suspension.