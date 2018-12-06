Cambridge woman’s vehicle stolen while clearing snow: Waterloo police

A Cambridge woman was cleaning snow off her car Thursday morning when a man approached her, pushed her out of the way and made off with her car, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

The woman was unharmed in the incident, but her four-door grey Toyota Corolla is still missing, police say.

The incident occurred at around 6:20 a.m. on Pinetree Crescent in Cambridge.

Police say there have been around 15 vehicles stolen in Cambridge and Kitchener since the beginning of November.

Many of these thefts have occurred early in the morning, while owners are allowing their vehicles to warm up unattended.

Police are warning drivers to remain in their vehicles as they warm up.

Anyone with information regarding this and other thefts is encouraged to call 519-570-9777, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.