Toronto police report stolen vehicle with baby inside around Islington and Steeles
Toronto police are reporting a stolen vehicle with a two-month-old baby inside at the Italian Gardens Plaza at Islington Avenue and Satterly Road on Sunday.
Police first tweeted about the stolen vehicle shortly before 8 p.m., saying it was heading northbound on Islington Ave. just south of Steeles Ave. around 8:20 p.m.
They described the vehicle as a brown 2005 Toyota Sienna. Police advised not to follow the car if seen, but to call 9-1-1.
Police are actively searching the area.
