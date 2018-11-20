Man wanted by Toronto police after threats allegedly made with sledgehammer, random assault

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of a random assault and making threats against strangers with a sledgehammer.

Police say 35-year-old Jourdain Durrant of Toronto is wanted and believed to be armed, violent, erratic and dangerous.

They say on Nov. 16 at about 4 p.m., a man who was walking his dog at Merrill Bridge Road Park, near Woodbine Avenue and Gerrard Street East, was chased by a driver who got out of his vehicle with a sledgehammer.

Police say about 15 minutes later, a woman who was standing on near Moberly and Danforth avenues, just west of Woodbine Avenue, reported a man brandishing a sledgehammer and shouting at her.

On Oct. 29, police allege that a man brandished a flare, a handgun and long-bladed knife after pulling up to another vehicle, near Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard, and making threats.

Police also allege that in May 2017, a man intentionally swerved his vehicle into a motorcyclist on the Don Valley Parkway near Lawrence Avenue East, striking him and running over him once more as he lay on the ground.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

— With files from Nick Westoll