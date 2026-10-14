Man convicted of sexual assault of teenager expected to live in Winnipeg: WPS

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A sex offender, who is considered at risk of reoffending, has been released from the Stony Mountain Institution and is expected to live in Winnipeg, police said.

Cody Lance George Klyne, 38, was convicted of sexual assault causing bodily harm in 2023. Despite participating in some treatment programming, he is considered to be at risk of reoffending against teenage and adolescent girls, the Winnipeg Police Service and Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit cautioned in a community notification.

Klyne was released Wednesday, after serving part of the five-year, 104-day sentence he was handed in February of 2023, in relation to a sexual assault that occurred three years prior.

In August of 2020, the man approached two teenage girls he did not know with a knife before violently sexually assaulting one of the girls, aged 15.

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“The incident involved threats, sexual violence, and forcibly confining the 15-year-old victim in a secluded area,” police said, noting that it points to a “serious escalation in the severity of Klyne’s offending cycle.”

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The 38-year-old man has been convicted of robbery, two counts of assault, assaulting a peace officer and three weapons-related offences. The courts also deemed him guilty of five instances of failing to comply with a probation order and four counts of failure to comply with a recognizance order.

Police describe him as five feet nine inches tall and 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Klyne also has several tattoos – including one on his chest that says $ Player for Life and a cross on his right forearm.

The man is also inked on his upper arms, right leg and upper back, according to police.

In addition to his lifetime weapons prohibition, Klyne is also subject to parole conditions, it added.

The stipulations of his release include not consuming drugs or alcohol, not contacting people under 18 and avoiding areas children are known to gather. He also must report his relationships to the Parole Board of Canada and avoid contact with people who use drugs, as well as criminals. The 38-year-old will also be subject to a curfew.

Police said no vigilante activity against Klyne will be tolerated.