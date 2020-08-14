Arrest made in sexual assault of teen in Winnipeg’s North End

Winnipeg police have made a quick arrest in the sexual assault of a teen at knifepoint.
In a release asking for the public’s help tracking down a suspect sent to media Thursday, police said two girls in their mid-teens were confronted by a man armed with a knife near Stella Avenue and McKenzie Street around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.
They said the man stole the girls’ cellphones before grabbing one of the teens and pulling her through several yards to a nearby open industrial area, where they say she was seriously sexually assaulted.
The victim was taken to hospital and treated for her injuries. Police say the second teen was unharmed.
On Friday morning police said an arrest had been made in the case Thursday.
Cody Lance George Klyne, 32, of Winnipeg, is charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm, sexual interference, forcible confinement and two counts of robbery.
Klyne has been detained in custody.
Comments