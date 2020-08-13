Teen sexually assaulted at knifepoint in Winnipeg’s North End: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for a suspect after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted at knifepoint in Winnipeg’s North End early Tuesday.

Police say two girls in their mid-teens were confronted by a man armed with a knife near Stella Avenue and McKenzie Street around 4:30 a.m.

They say the man stole the girls’ cellphones before grabbing one of the teens and pulling her through several yards to a nearby open industrial area, where they say she was seriously sexually assaulted.

The victim was taken to hospital and treated for her injuries. Police say the second teen was unharmed.

Sex Crimes Unit is investigating after a male armed with a knife confronted 2 girls in the area of Stella & McKenzie on Aug 11. The suspect grabbed one of the girls and pulled her through several yards where she was seriously sexually assaulted.

Police are now asking for the public’s help tracking down the suspect.

They say the man, who is described as between 20 and 30 years old, was wearing shorts to his knees, a fanny pack around his chest, a grey or purple shirt and dark coloured runners at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators with the sex crimes unit at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

