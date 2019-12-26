Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police searching for sexual assault suspect

By CJOB
Posted December 26, 2019 8:41 am
Updated December 26, 2019 8:49 am
Stacy Joshua Waldner, 30, is wanted in connection to a serious sexual assault that took place on Christmas Eve.
Winnipeg police

Police in Winnipeg are looking for a man wanted in connection with a violent sexual assault on a youth.

The assault happened on Christmas Eve in the east end of the city.

Stacy Joshua Waldner, 30, is wanted in connection to a serious sexual assault that took place on Christmas Eve.
Winnipeg police

Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for 30-year-old Stacy Joshua Waldner on charges of sexual assault, sexual interference, forcible confinement and uttering threats.

He’s described as five feet 10 inches tall with a medium build and balding with brown hair and a goatee.

They say he is not known to be armed, but he is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

READ MORE: High-risk sex offender released, expected to be living in Winnipeg, police say

 

Police say he left a vehicle in downtown Winnipeg and could be seeking alternate transportation.

Anyone who spots Waldner is asked to call 911 immediately.

