Police investigating suspicious death in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police announced Friday that they are now classifying an incident from November as a suspicious death.

Police say they responded to a call near King Street East and Benton Street on the afternoon of Nov. 8.

READ MORE: Second arrest made in connection to fatal shooting at Cambridge strip mall

They found a man who was in distress and he was taken to hospital with injuries.

A month later, on Dec. 8, the man died as a result of his injuries.

READ MORE: Police lay 2nd-degree murder charge in connection with shooting at Cambridge strip mall

Police said they did not make the announcement until Friday afternoon as they were waiting on the results of an autopsy.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time or who might be able to provide any information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8666 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.