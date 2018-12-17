Two pedestrians struck in Abbotsford

A serious accident in Abbotsford has left two elderly pedestrians in hospital.

It happened just after 8 p.m. Sunday at Trethewey Street and Slocan Drive.

The pedestrians were in a marked crosswalk when they were hit.

According to reports, crews performed CPR on one of the victims, and she was rushed to hospital in serious condition. The condition of the man is not known.

Witnesses say it was raining heavily at the time of the collision.

The driver stayed on scene.