Theresa May celebrates Christmas amid difficult Brexit negotiations on ‘SNL’

British Prime Minister Theresa May received some not-so-festive gifts as she celebrated the holidays amid troubled Brexit negotiations on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live.

The SNL sketch opened with the beleaguered prime minister, played by Kate McKinnon, wishing Britons a Merry Christmas from 10 Downing St.

“Everything is fine. Everything is good,” she sings unconvincingly as Scotland Yard constables dance behind her.

“What a dreadful week it’s been,” she continues. “My Brexit deal is falling apart, I almost got voted out and no one in the world likes me at all.”

READ MORE: ‘Think crisis, think female’: Why Theresa May is a classic example of the glass cliff

On Wednesday, May survived a no-confidence vote triggered by Conservatives, who were angered by her handling of Brexit negotiations.

May later announced she would not run in the country’s upcoming election, which is scheduled for 2022.

Earlier in the week, May abruptly cancelled a critical vote on the Brexit deal that she had negotiated with the European Union, delaying it until January and declaring she did not have the votes.

WATCH: Theresa May says still possible to get Brexit reassurances from EU

May is joined in the SNL sketch by former prime minister David Cameron, who she says “called for the Brexit vote. Then, when it passed, he bounced.”

“You know what you should do? You should make a deal. Have you tried that?” Cameron helpfully suggests as he asks her how Brexit negotiations are going.

READ MORE: Former British PM David Cameron resigns from Parliament

He then remarks that it is funny how much Britons dislike May, “even though I did Brexit.”

“I mean, you’ve got to laugh,” he adds.

May is then interrupted by Elton John, who brings presents to the prime minister but makes sure she knows that the pair are “not friends.”

The gifts all turn out to be “filled with feces.”

WATCH: One man’s 15-month daily protest against Brexit

READ MORE: EU leaders rebuff Theresa May’s attempt to sweeten Brexit divorce deal

The sketch ends with May joined by “the one person in Britain more reviled” than her: Lord Voldemort.

But even “he who shall not be named” has misgivings about being “lumped together” with the prime minister.

“I just can’t have that be the pull-quote from this interview,” he says. “No offence.”