Theresa May wins no-confidence vote triggered by Brexit dilemma

British Prime Minister Theresa May has won a no-confidence vote, meaning she will stay on as the country’s leader.

A majority of Conservative Party MPs voted that she stay as the party’s leader in the House of Commons Wednesday evening. A total of 200 MPs voted to back her, while 117 voted that she be ousted.

The prime minister spoke to media following the vote, saying she will work to “bring the country back together” while also delivering on her Brexit promises.

Her survival means another no-confidence vote can’t be held for at least 12 months. May has indicated she would step down before the next election, due in 2022.

May could still face a challenge in Parliament if the opposition Labour Party seeks a confidence vote in the House of Commons over the EU divorce plan.

Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn reacted to the vote’s results, saying parliament needs to focus on regaining control of the Brexit process.

“Tonight’s vote makes no difference to the lives of our people,” Corbyn said in a statement.

“She must now bring her dismal deal back to the House of Commons next week so Parliament can take back control.”

The prime minister plans to lobby European leaders for changes to the proposed divorce deal, which is unpopular with many lawmakers.

