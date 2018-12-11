British MP causes uproar after grabbing ceremonial mace in Brexit protest

The Brexit strife continues after a British MP was expelled from Parliament for walking off with the chamber’s ceremonial mace in protest of the impending vote.

The centuries-old gilded staff, which dates from the reign of Charles II in the seventeenth century, is a symbol of royal authority and without it, Parliament cannot meet or pass laws.

On Monday, Prime Minister Theresa May announced her government was postponing a crucial Brexit vote, which was supposed to happen this week. In protest, Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle walked towards the mace and held it up — which caused the room to erupt with anger.

Conservative MPs shouted “disgrace” and “expel him” as he raised the five-foot mace to the crowd, according to the Guardian.

The MP then tried to walk away carrying the mace, but was stopped by a crowd of people. He then handed it back to a Parliamentary official and was suspended for the rest of the sitting.

Russell-Moyle spoke to reporters after and said: “The symbolic gesture of lifting the mace and removing it is that the will of Parliament to govern is no longer there. … I felt Parliament had effectively given up its sovereign right to govern properly,” he said.

“They stopped me before I got out of the chamber and I wasn’t going to struggle with someone wearing a huge sword on their hip,” he said, according to the Guardian.