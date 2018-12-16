Nova Scotia to receive mixture of snow and rain into Tuesday

Get ready for more wintry weather as Environment Canada says a mixture of rain and snow is on its way to Nova Scotia.

The federal agency says a slow-moving low-pressure system will track south of Nova Scotia on Monday, before crossing into Cape Breton Island the same day.

The system will cause a mixture of snow and rain to develop from southwest to northeast across Nova Scotia starting on Sunday evening and Monday morning.

Environment Canada says Nova Scotians should expect more than 10 cm of snow.

There might be some freezing rain over the northern half of the province, but it is not expected to last long.

The mixture of rain and snow is expected to continue through Tuesday, especially over northern areas.

Wind gusts will arrive on Tuesday, which could cause blowing snow.