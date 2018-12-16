Bundle up: Snow on the way to southern, eastern New Brunswick through Monday

Be prepared to bundle up, as snow is set to arrive through the southern and eastern portions of the province on Monday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement as a slow-moving low-pressure system will track south of Nova Scotia on Monday and the cross Cape Breton Island Monday night.

Snow will develop on Monday and persist into Tuesday, with the federal agency predicting that at least 15 centimetres or more are possible for communities across southern and eastern New Brunswick.

Gusty winds are also expected to arrive in the province on Tuesday, causing reduced visibility from blowing snow.

