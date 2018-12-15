‘Yellow vest’ protests claim 7th death after man crashes car at protesters’ roadblock

Belgian police say a man has died after he crashed his car into a truck at a protesters’ roadblock on the Franco-Belgian border.

The accident brings to seven the number of protest-related deaths since a wave of anti-government yellow vest demonstrations began sweeping France more than a month ago.

READ MORE: Thousands of protesters hit the streets in France in fifth week of yellow vest protests

Jonathan Pfund, a press officer at Belgium’s Federal Police, said the crash happened Saturday when a driver hit one of the trucks that had been stalled at the roadblock.

Pfund did not give a precise age for the man but said he was born in 1969, making him either 48 or 49.

WATCH: Riots in France borne out of financial frustrations

In the French capital on Saturday, police say 85 people have been detained on the fifth straight weekend of protests by the yellow vests movement, which is protesting the high cost of living.