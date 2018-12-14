‘Our hearts are broken’: Veteran Kamloops broadcaster mourned

Angelo Iacobucci, a senior reporter with Radio NL in Kamloops, has died suddenly at the age of 60.

Iacobucci was hired by Radio NL in 1979, and spent almost 40 years chasing stories and breaking news.

He was well respected for covering Kamloops City Hall for decades, and for having widespread connections in the B.C. legislature.

Shane Woodford, news director of Radio NL News, announced on Twitter that Iacobucci passed away suddenly, and expressed his condolences to the family.

“Today the NL family has suffered a terrible and unexpected loss. We are absolutely shattered to share that Angelo Iacobucci passed away this morning,” Woodford wrote.

Today our hearts are broken. We have lost a colleague, a friend, a legendary reporter. https://t.co/Kb3G6ja2nz #Kamloops pic.twitter.com/RMVGGqeFZA — shane woodford (@WoodfordCHNL) December 15, 2018

“Our hearts go out to his family and his wife Silvana. Today this news room feels very empty. We will miss you my friend.”

Many have turned to social media to share their condolences and fond memories of Iacobucci, including Premier John Horgan, former Kamloops Mayor and Health Minister Terry Lake and former colleagues.

Deeply saddened to learn of Angelo Iacobucci’s passing. He was a fixture on Kamloops radio and a big part of the team that made NL such an important player in BC news. I will miss his sense of humour and our conversations. My thoughts are with his family. https://t.co/sc7IHR3V0E — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) December 14, 2018

Deeply saddened to hear veteran journalist Angelo Iacobucci passed away today. A tremendous loss for journalism, @RadioNLNews, & #Kamloops. My thoughts are with Angelo’s family, friends, & listeners whose lives he touched over the past 40 years on-air, including mine. #bcpoli — Andrew Wilkinson (@Wilkinson4BC) December 14, 2018

#bcpoli. Last time I saw Angelo Iacobucci he complained, tongue in cheek, that I had referred to him in the column as "semi-legendary." Quote: "Semi? Why was I downgraded?" Quite right. A legend. — VaughnPalmer (@VaughnPalmer) December 14, 2018

Our thoughts are with the loved ones of BCIT alumnus Angelo Iacobucci today. https://t.co/RPOw2hScX1 — BCIT Alumni (@BCITAlumni) December 14, 2018

This morning #Kamloops and this province lost a true legend who left a big impression on anyone he ever crossed paths with professionally or personally. Angelo Iacobucci was my friend. He was everyone’s friend. He would have been 61 on New Years Eve. #bcpoli — Brett Mineer (@MineerBrett) December 14, 2018