‘Our hearts are broken’: Veteran Kamloops broadcaster mourned
Angelo Iacobucci, a senior reporter with Radio NL in Kamloops, has died suddenly at the age of 60.
Iacobucci was hired by Radio NL in 1979, and spent almost 40 years chasing stories and breaking news.
He was well respected for covering Kamloops City Hall for decades, and for having widespread connections in the B.C. legislature.
Shane Woodford, news director of Radio NL News, announced on Twitter that Iacobucci passed away suddenly, and expressed his condolences to the family.
“Today the NL family has suffered a terrible and unexpected loss. We are absolutely shattered to share that Angelo Iacobucci passed away this morning,” Woodford wrote.
“Our hearts go out to his family and his wife Silvana. Today this news room feels very empty. We will miss you my friend.”
Many have turned to social media to share their condolences and fond memories of Iacobucci, including Premier John Horgan, former Kamloops Mayor and Health Minister Terry Lake and former colleagues.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.