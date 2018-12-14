Skaters rejoice: Halifax Emera Oval to open on Saturday

It’s a sure sign of the season, and now a winter ritual for thousands of Halifax skaters.

The Emera Oval will open to the public on Saturday for the 2018-19 winter season, if the weather holds up.

The ice will be open for free daily public skates throughout the winter, and will once again offer free skating lessons for all ages.

Those who don’t have equipment can borrow skates and helmets onsite for free with a valid government-issued photo ID.

READ MORE: Mild temperatures mean closures anticipated at Halifax’s Emera Oval

The 55,000 square feet of ice is the same as three NHL hockey rinks, and is the largest outdoor, artificially-refrigerated ice surface east of Quebec City.

Several events will be held at the ice surface throughout the winter, including on New Year’s Eve when there will be face painting, hot chocolate and fireworks displays.