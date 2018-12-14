Man arrested after stealing purse, attempted taxi theft in Salmon Arm

A man of no fixed address is in custody in Salmon Arm, awaiting trial, after being arrested for theft and robbery on Monday.

Salmon Arm RCMP say the incident unfolded at approximately 6 p.m. on December 10th, when they received a complaint that a purse had been stolen from Shuswap Lakes General Hospital.

READ MORE: Phones, tablets stolen in coordinated grab-and-dash thefts in Kelowna

The man allegedly fled the hospital on foot towards McGuire Lake. Police say they quickly attended the area and found a man who had just assaulted a female taxi driver and was attempting to steal her car. Police say the taxi driver was not hurt.

The 25-year-old man was arrested for robbery, theft, fraud and obstruction of a police officer. Further, police added he had just been released to appear in court in another B.C. town for property crime offences just one day before.

Police say the man made a brief court appearance and the judge kept him in custody. Police added that further charges may be recommended.