Phones, tablets stolen in coordinated grab-and-dash thefts in Kelowna

Several thousand dollars’ worth of electronics were stolen from three Kelowna businesses during an apparently coordinated series of grab-and-dash thefts on Wednesday.

According to Kelowna RCMP, a theft was committed at Best Buy in Orchard Park Shopping Centre, just before 3:30 p.m. Police say a store employee told them that a group of males, possibly six, grabbed various electronics, then fled on foot. Police say they also spoke to several witnesses, who reported that the suspects were last seen at an apartment building on nearby Durnin Road.

While responding to that call, police say they learned of two similar grab-and-dash thefts from inside the mall.

“The investigation into all three incidents, which police believe to be carried out within just minutes of one another, and subsequently related, is continuing at this time,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Our investigation will include a review of the video surveillance footage of the mall and any nearby businesses.”

RCMP believe that thousands of dollars’ worth of tablets and cell phones were taken by the group. The majority of the suspects were described to police as non-white males, each seen wearing dark clothing, hoodies, hats and, in some cases, masks.

Anyone with information regarding these grab-and-dash thefts is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, and cite police file number 2018-76124, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.