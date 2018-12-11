Police arrest suspect in connection with distraction theft in Cookstown

A man from Toronto has been charged in connection with a distraction theft in Cookstown.

According to South Simcoe police, on Sept. 9 at around 4:30 p.m., officers received a report of a theft at a store on King Street South in Cookstown.

Police say seven suspects entered the store and distracted the lone employee.

Officers say while the employee was distracted, another suspect went to the back room and allegedly took a quantity of cash.

Police say the incident lasted only a few minutes before the suspects fled the area in a white minivan.

According to police, following a multi-agency investigation involving the South Simcoe police, York Regional police and Ontario Provincial Police, a 27-year-old man from Toronto has been charged with theft.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).