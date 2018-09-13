South Simcoe police investigating after distraction theft in Cookstown

Police are investigating after an alleged distraction theft in Cookstown.

According to South Simcoe police, on Sept. 9 at around 4:30 p.m., officers received a report of a theft at a store on King Street South in Cookstown.

Police say seven suspects entered the store and distracted the lone employee.

Officers say while the employee was distracted, another suspect went to the back room and allegedly took a quantity of cash.

READ MORE: Police investigating after collision in Oro Medonte leaves one dead

According to police, the incident lasted only a few minutes before the suspects fled the area in a white minivan.

Officers say the employee did not realize the money was missing until later that evening.

Police are now searching for two men and five women.